..[ Phrack Magazine ]..

Title : Introduction
Author : The Phrack Staff
Volume 0x10, Issue 0x46, Phile #0x01 of 0x0f
October 5, 2021
--[ Introduction
Phrack! We're back! It was only five years ago that issue 0x45 was
released. It may sound bad, but it is also, indeed, quite bad. Issue 0x45
was released four years after issue 0x44. And we are now five years after
that. Just trying to set the context here. The world is so different and so
many things have happened in these five years that it makes no sense trying
to make any point. Phrack has always been a reflection of the hacking
community, and guess what, the community is moving away from itself. By
this we don't mean that there are no talented hackers, because there most
definitely are (just take a look at our authors). We also don't mean that
there is no exquisite public hacking, because there is (again, our articles
as proof). However, there is a clear move away from the collective hacking
mindset that was most prevalent in the past. The word "scene" brings only
smirks to people's faces. There are many reasons for this, and we are all
to blame [1].
So where is the community right now, and, most importantly, where is it
going?
We are all ego-driven, more so nowadays we would argue, and this has
definitely made collectives much harder to thrive. We expect direct payback
from our hacking, in many forms, including reputation. While it was quite
common to receive anonymous papers, in the past five years we got almost
none. Where is the new Malloc Maleficarum? Quality isn't the question here,
we have high quality hacking, we covered that. The question is about the
community and how it has changed in the last 10-15 years. And about Phrack.
Phrack started as a community zine of exchanging technical information and
hacking techniques in a time that it was hard to find it. It later changed.
It became a symbol of achievement, eliteness, and honor to be published in
Phrack. A slight but significant change happened afterwards. Phrack
gravitated (willingly or not is the subject of another discussion) towards
an academic medium. Academia noticed the high quality of Phrack papers,
started citing them, and basing their offensive and defensive work on them.
Did that alienate the underground that Phrack represented for so many
years? Yes, we think it did. But the underground also changed. Some of it
became involved in malware, spyware, and also the "infosec" industry. And
this mutated the underground. Of course we don't judge. Shouldn't Phrack be
the reflection of the community, whatever the community is? Or should
Phrack be a beacon of the old school underground? Well, it remains to be
seen. Phrack will always be alive as long as the community is alive,
reflecting it. If the hacking community becomes "infosec" in its majority,
then probably so will Phrack. If the heart of the community is CTF, Phrack
will reflect that. If the community focuses on malware, so will Phrack.
Isn't that what Phrack has always done? It always was and always will be
"by the community, for the community". If the community has decided that
Phrack has a five year release cycle, then that's where we are.
Unfortunately, this issue is again an issue of eulogies; we have lost
hackers that have had an enormous impact on our community. Phrack would
like to say goodbye to them. Their loss saddens us deeply, and makes our
community poorer in talent, ethics, and intellect. We also mourn lost
communities. Segfault.net has been our home/hosting in the past and is now
gone.
But we also have some good news! You might have come across Phrack
merchandise [2], well, yes, we have resurrected it! The original 2003 art
work has been found on a backup drive. All profits go to the Electronic
Frontier Foundation. The EFF is a rare example of good and simple advise
for the ordinary citizens. Plus a defender of our rights online and of the
freedom of information. A beacon of light to say the least. The EFF used to
run one of the three FTP servers to download Phrack as well. And let's not
forget that the EFF paid for the attorney of Phrack's co-founder Knight
Lightning in the 1990 court case and supported him all the way. They
defended against the US Secret Service, a ruthless adversary with no
respect for the freedom of information or the hacking scene in general.
With EFF's help the case against Knight Lighting collapsed and the US
Secret Service looked like a pissed on poodle.
The merchandise has the Phrack Gnome on the front and the Hacker's
Manifesto on the back. And ships worldwide.
[1] http://www.phrack.org/issues/69/6.html
[2] https://phrack.myspreadshop.co.uk/
$ cat p70/index.txt
--[ Table of contents
0x01 Introduction ........................................ Phrack Staff
0x02 Phrack Prophile on xerub ............................ Phrack Staff
0x03 Attacking JavaScript Engines: A case study of
JavaScriptCore and CVE-2016-4622 .................... saelo
0x04 Cyber Grand Shellphish .............................. Team
Shellphish
0x05 VM escape - QEMU Case Study ......................... Mehdi Talbi &
Paul Fariello
0x06 .NET Instrumentation via MSIL bytecode injection .... Antonio
's4tan'
Parata
0x07 Twenty years of Escaping the Java Sandbox ........... Ieu Eauvidoum
& disk noise
0x08 Viewer Discretion Advised: (De)coding an iOS
Kernel Vulnerability ................................ Adam
Donenfeld
0x09 Exploiting Logic Bugs in JavaScript JIT Engines ..... saelo
0x0a Hypervisor Necromancy; Reanimating Kernel
Protectors .......................................... Aris Thallas
0x0b Tale of two hypervisor bugs - Escaping from
FreeBSD bhyve ....................................... Reno Robert
0x0c The Bear in the Arena ............................... xerub
0x0d Exploiting a Format String Bug in Solaris CDE ....... Marco Ivaldi
0x0e Segfault.net eulogy ................................. skyper
0x0f YouTube Security Scene .............................. LiveOverflow
--[ Greetz
- dakami: pure passion for hacking, will be greatly missed
- navs: our condolences for this brilliant hacker
- accepted authors: thanks for your work, you keep Phrack alive
- rejected authors: we hope our reviews helped you in some way
- past Phrack Staff members: now we know ;)
--[ Phrack policy
----( Contact )----
< Editors : staff[at]phrack{dot}org >
Submissions: staff[at]phrack{dot}org
Submissions may be encrypted with PGP key from latest issue
(Hint #1: Always use the PGP key from the latest issue)
(Hint #2: ANTISPAM in the subject or face the mighty /dev/null demon)
